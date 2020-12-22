Wound Care Market Size To Be Worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% | Emergen Research

The growth of the wound care market is attributed to the growing number of accidents leading to traumatic disorders.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Care Market is forecast to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is driven by the growing incidences of diabetes and chronic diseases. It is useful in cases where a wound is unable to heal by itself.

The rise in the prevalence of critical wounds, the growing number of cases surrounding burns, traumas, and different surgeries, along with the increasing disposable income of consumers coupled with the rising awareness of the requirement for the diagnosis of complex wounds, are the key drivers of the wound care market. The steep rise in the per capita disposable incomes across all developed economies and the affordability of high-end products in developing economies also contribute positively to the growth of the market.

The rise in product launches in the wound care market is a driving factor in the market. Factors, such as the adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, antimicrobial resistance, and smoking, are contributing to the growth of the market. The escalating incidences of cancer has also encouraged the demand for the market product.

Key Highlights From The Report

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) in wound therapy devices offers the most significant opportunity for growth among all products. NPWT treats both acute and chronic injuries effectively and has several advantages compared to other methods, such as early discharge, more effortless transfer to different health care settings, and minimal frequency of wound dressing.

Pressure ulcers are injuries to the skin and the underlying tissue, mainly caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. They are also known as bedsores. They are common among those who are confined to a bed or are in wheelchairs for a long period of time.

An increase in the geriatric populace and rising healthcare costs will propel the preference for home care in lieu of hospital settings. Advantages associated with at-home care settings such as increased patient comfort, reduced chances of hospital-acquired infections, and cost benefits are expected to bolster the growth of the segment.

The market for North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the year 2019. The regional demand will be driven by the high and rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and an increasing number of surgeries. In addition, the increase in the awareness and adoption of advanced wound care devices will propel regional growth.

Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Wound Care Market based on product, wound type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Advanced Wound Care Products Advanced Wound Dressings Foam Dressings Silicone Dressings Non Silicone Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Film Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Wound Contact Layers Collagen Dressings Superabsorbent Dressings Wound Therapy Devices Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Pressure Relief Devices Electrical Stimulation Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Conventional NPWT Systems Disposable NPWT Systems Accessories Other Therapy Devices Active Wound Care Products Topical Agents Biological Skin Substitutes Human Donor Tissue-derived Products Acellular Animal-derived Products Biosynthetic Products Surgical Wound Care Products Sutures Staplers Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues Fibrin-based Sealants Collagen-based Sealants Synthetic Adhesives Anti-infective Dressings Traditional Wound Care Products Medical Tapes Dressings Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Burns Diabetic Foot Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Inpatient Settings Outpatient Settings Long-term Care Facilities Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



