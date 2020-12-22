First Lady Casey DeSantis Chairs Children and Youth Cabinet Meeting

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis, chair of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, hosted a virtual meeting to hear from Christmas for Fosters, a Pinellas Park organization that supports foster children during Christmas. The First Lady and Cabinet also received updates regarding foster care and adoption in our state.

“It was a pleasure to have Sarah Weaver present to the Children and Youth Cabinet today. Her organization, Christmas for Fosters, is a wonderful way to provide some holiday cheer to deserving foster families,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I urge Floridians to support children in foster care in any way they are able – whether it be providing mentorship or donating resources. If you or someone you know is ready to open your heart and home to a deserving child, please visit MyFloridaMyFamily.com.”

“The success of our state’s child welfare system depends on caring, committed foster and adoptive families, and I’m extremely grateful to the First Lady for allowing me to address that important topic during today’s meeting,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell. “It’s my hope that all Floridians who are interested in fostering or adopting will utilize available resources, like MyFloridaMyFamily.com, and seriously consider opening their hearts and homes to children in need in the New Year.”

To watch today’s meeting of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, please click HERE.

