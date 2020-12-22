Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Better Choice Real Estate Team in Ongoing Southern California Growth

/EIN News/ -- CERRITOS, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, a franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed the Better Choice Real Estate Team, helmed by industry veterans, Jana Goncalves and Mauricio Montealegre. Corcoran Global Living continues to advance the firm’s reach across Southern California and the West Coast. Unifying thirteen independent brokerages and teams in its first year, Corcoran Global Living is recognized as the fastest growing real estate brokerage servicing clients across California and Nevada. The firm encompasses nearly 1,500 associates across 43 offices, with annual combined sales of 6.1 billion.

"We’ve built a strong network of like-minded, successful associates across the most in-demand communities in Southern California, Northern California and the Reno/Lake Tahoe region, and those partnerships are the reason we’ve had such stratospheric success this year,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Jana, Mauricio and their team for many years now. Our shared vision of fostering a collaborative culture, empowering and elevating top talent, and providing the highest level of service comes together to make a powerful difference in people’s lives in the communities we call home.”

Corcoran Global Living’s reach now extends across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego and Riverside counties with more than 15 offices across Southern California and more on pace for 2021. In Northern California and Northern Nevada, the firm has offices in San Francisco, Marin, the East Bay, and Napa and Sonoma Wine Country, and in both the north and south side of Lake Tahoe as well as Reno and Truckee. From sea to ski, CGL has coverage across the West Coast market.

As part of CGL, the Better Choice Real Estate team will have access to myriad resources, staff support, leading-edge technology and marketing platforms, robust networking and referral opportunities, and broad brand recognition among industry peers and the public. The team leaders, Jana Goncalves and Mauricio Montealegre, will join as partners in Corcoran Global Living leading the Cerritos office.

“Aligning with a firm that has a demonstrated commitment to growth, for the company as a whole as well as for each individual agent, is really important to us,” commented Jana Goncalves. “We are excited about the opportunities we’re able to offer our team by joining Corcoran Global Living under the leadership of Michael Mahon. The expanding network of offices in the region and the referral opportunities that affords us as well as ongoing education that helps agents meet and exceed their personal best are key ingredients to unlimited success.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 43 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with nearly 1,500 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.1 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

