Ohio Student Wellness and Success Fund Report Shows More Than 3,000 Initiatives Serving More Than 1 Million Students

Release date: 12/22/2020

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Education today released a new report showing a $675 million investment made by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly nearly two years ago has resulted in the planning or implementation of more than 3,000 student support initiatives that are serving more than 1 million Ohio students.

The 2019-2020 Student Wellness and Success Funds Report details how the funds are helping eligible schools and districts, as well as community partners, address the needs of the whole child. Ohio law requires that schools and districts receiving these funds complete and submit a report detailing the use – or planned use – of funds at the end of each applicable fiscal year. The Department today released the 2019-2020 Student Wellness and Success Funds Report summarizing how schools used the funds to support their students.

“For Ohio students to succeed today and into the future, they need to be academically, physically, and emotionally strong. The allocation of Student Wellness and Success Funds is one of the most important ways we can invest in their wellbeing,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “I am particularly pleased to learn that nearly two-thirds of school districts reported planning or implementing a mental health initiative for their students. These capabilities will make a tremendous, positive difference in the lives of the young people they serve.”

“We are committed to meeting the needs of the whole child, which are foundational to a child’s intellectual and social development and necessary for students to fully engage in learning and school,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “I’m so proud of the way these funds have been put to use to surround students with the support they need to learn and grow into their full potential.”

Administered by the Ohio Department of Education, funds were allocated to traditional school districts, community schools, joint vocational school districts and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) schools over two years. In Fiscal Year 2020, 979 schools and districts received a total of $275 million of Student Wellness and Success Funding.

For more information on Student Wellness and Success Funds, and to view the full report, visit the Department’s webpage.

