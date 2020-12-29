Adam Seger Introduces Wines by the Glass to Go During Pandemic

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUSH Wine and Spirits, a leading provider of libations in Illinois, is now offering wines by the glass to go as part of its efforts to keep customers safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to LUSH’s Adam Seger.

According to Seger, who provides creative direction for LUSH Wine and Spirits, wine flights were one of the establishment’s most popular items at its three Illinois locations pre–COVID-19: West Town, Evanston, and Roscoe Village. Now, due to the pandemic, enjoying these beverages at any of the company’s locations has become a challenge amid restrictions on in-person food/drink consumption indoors. For this reason, LUSH is now offering all of its still wines to go.

The to-go wines will be bottled in 187-ml labeled corked bottles, and they will be sold at the same price as a glass enjoyed at LUSH. The new wines are ideal for customers seeking single-serving glasses of wine when full bottles are too much.

However, during the pandemic, Adam Seger and his team of wine specialists can also curate flights for customers to take to go, or customers can create their own wine flights. These flights can feature eccentric or classic white wines, eccentric or classic red wines, or eccentric or classic white/red mixes.

Both LUSH’s wines by the glass to go and its wine flights are now available for in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery through GrubHub.

LUSH Wine and Spirits, which was founded by self-proclaimed gourmand Mitch Einhorn, is part French bistro, part fine wine retailer, and part wine bar. The company said it has always honored wine as an invaluable living entity and thus keeps its stores at 62 degrees Fahrenheit—the temperature of a cellar. In addition, LUSH prides itself on providing first-class service to its valued clients with every bottle and glass it offers.