Global Value Investment Corp. Promotes Stacy Wilke to Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Value Investment Corp. (“GVIC”), a value-oriented investment research and advisory firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, today announced that Ms. Stacy Wilke has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, effective January 1, 2021.

Ms. Wilke, age 47, has served as GVIC’s Controller since February 2017, leading the firm’s U.S. and India-based finance and compliance team. Ms. Wilke has been a key leader with the firm’s cyber security and cloud migration initiatives throughout 2019 and 2020. Prior to joining GVIC, Ms. Wilke spent ten years with Kohls Corp. in various Corporate roles within Store Operations.  

“Stacy is extremely well qualified to direct the firm’s finance and compliance team as it supports our long-term business strategy and development,” said Jeffrey Geygan, CEO and President of the firm. “Her extensive experience and financial acumen will be important in the years ahead as the firm continues to grow its successful investment management business.”

“I look forward to expanding my role with the firm and contributing to GVIC’s future,” said Ms. Wilke. “It has been exciting to be part of a firm committed to the success of not only its clients, but its employees as well.”

Ms. Wilke holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin. She works out of GVIC’s Milwaukee, WI office.

About Global Value Investment Corp.
Global Value Investment Corp. is a value-oriented investment research and advisory firm focused on investing in the equity and debt of publicly traded companies around the world. Founded in 2007 in Milwaukee, WI, the firm has additional offices in Boston, MA, Charleston, SC, Morristown, NJ, and Hyderabad, India.

