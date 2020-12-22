Asia Pacific Smartwatch Market 2020, Research Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Future Development Trends Till 2027, Report
Based on the operating systems, the Windows OS is anticipated to hold huge potential during the forecast periodPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific market is expected to garner $28,596 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 69.8% during the period 2016-2022. Increase in the number of smartphone users, technological advancements, and rise in demand for high-end devices lead the market growth to a significant extent in the Asia-Pacific region.
The smartwatch market has grown at a steady pace. Smartwatch leads the bandwagon for wearable devices that enables a user to easily switch to it replacing traditional watches and providing more usability, functionality, and convergence similar to smartphones, which captured the market around two decades ago.
Extension smartwatches dominated the market in 2015, owing to its usage simplicity and multitasking ability. However, classic smartwatch is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.
The key companies profiled in this report are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pebble, and Nike, Inc.
Among the operating systems, Android based smartwatches dominated the market, owing to numerous embedded apps and Android phone users in the Asia-Pacific region. Nevertheless, Windows OS is expected to depict the fastest growth over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Smartwatch Market Key Findings:
Extension smartwatch is projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific smartwatch market during the forecast period
Based on the operating systems, the Windows OS is anticipated to hold huge potential during the forecast period
China is the largest regional market for the sale of smartwatches and is expected to dominate the market space during the forecast period
