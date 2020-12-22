Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WYDOT Driver Services offices in Cheyenne and Rawlins closed Tuesday due to COVID-19 exposure

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has closed the Driver Services offices in Cheyenne and Rawlins on Tuesday due to COVID-19 exposures. 

WYDOT is closing the offices to do a deep cleaning, conduct contact tracing and due to staffing shortages.

“At this time we are taking it day by day and are looking for personnel to staff the office,” said Misty Dobson, Driver Services program manager. “We want to remind our customers that many of our services can be conducted by phone and online.”

Additionally, customers in the Cheyenne area can visit the Driver Services offices in Laramie and Torrington if they need to conduct business in person. Customers in the Rawlins area can visit the Driver Services offices in Laramie or Rock Springs. 

WYDOT’s Driver Services offices throughout the state have implemented safety and cleaning protocols since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Driver Services employees wipe down their stations with cleaners after each transaction and have plexiglass barriers at their desks to provide separation between themselves and the customers.

Examiners wipe down the vehicles used for road testing and wear masks. Applicants are also required to wear masks.

For a list of all Driver Services locations, visit WYDOT's website.

For additional information about this news release, contact:

  • Aimee Inama, senior Public Affairs specialist, at (307) 777-4013
  • Doug McGee, WYDOT Public Affairs Officer, at (307) 777-4010  

