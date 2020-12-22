Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,481 in the last 365 days.

“Orphan is the New Orange: Part 2020” -- One Actress, Thirteen Characters, NO CREW and One Crazy-Eyes Year -- Aegis Creative Media

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- OITNO: Part 2020 is a sequel to the popular fan film, “Orphan is the New Orange”, a mash-up parody based on BBC America’s “Orphan Black” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

Due to COVID-19, most of the LEDA clones are released from Dyad Institute Prison and are forced to stay connected through their weekly virtual 12-step meeting: Clone-Anon.

Jennifer Sorenson wrote, directed, produced and played thirteen roles in the short comedy. She also served as cinematographer, sound/production/make-up and costume designer, since she was the only one “on set”. Classic 2020. 

“I’ve been wanting to make a sequel for years,” said Sorenson. Collectively, the original “Orphan is the New Orange” videos have over three million views. “Then COVID hit and along with the rest of the world, I was on Zoom. That’s when I had the idea of how to make a sequel.”

However, being a one-woman band wasn’t easy. Sorenson filmed everything in one week, playing two to four characters a day. 

“I had some remote help from my producers, but for the most part I was on my own. After I lit and set dressed a shot, I’d test it, go put on my wig, make-up and costume, test the shot again, start sound and camera and I’d forget who I was playing! It got a little crazy.” 

As the saying goes in “Orphan Black”:

Just one. I’m a few. No family, too. Who am I?  

SHE IS ALL OF THEM!

“Orphan is the New Orange: Part 2020” premieres December 22, 2020. 

Go to www.youtube.com/orphanistheneworange.

Contact:
Aegis Creative Media
Brendle Canda
323-300-5315

Attachment


Aegis Creative Media

OITNO: Part 2020

You just read:

“Orphan is the New Orange: Part 2020” -- One Actress, Thirteen Characters, NO CREW and One Crazy-Eyes Year -- Aegis Creative Media

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.