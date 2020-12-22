Ken Inoue, Torrance-based Fitness Trainer, Launches Personal Website

Ken Inoue, an up-and-coming fitness trainer from Torrance, CA launches a website this December to inspire and educate the fitness community from LA and beyond.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Inoue, an active member of the Torrance fitness community, launched his personal website in December 2020. Inoue envisions the website as an instrumental pillar in creating a digital platform dedicated to health and fitness despite geographical location or access to traditional fitness facilities.

Ken Inoue is a certified personal trainer who operates primarily in Los Angeles county though given the circumstance of 2020 has dedicated ample resources to digital exercise plans. His specialties include strength training, cardiovascular conditioning, and flexibility. He believes in a holistic strategy to obtain physical, mental, and spiritual health and customizes his approach to the individual to achieve balanced results.

In anticipation of the launch, Ken Inoue stated “2020 has had several revelations, obstacles, and hardships, making self-care more important than ever. I hope my new website can serve as a resource for those in my local Los Angeles community and beyond.”

Visitors to the site can expect a diverse portfolio of Mr. Inoue's recent online publications, his areas of expertise, including methods to boost energy levels and physical performance, and additional exercise resources and guides.

"I think there's content for everyone, whether someone's trying to revamp their diet with more nutrition, looking to squeeze in a cardio workout in between the madness of work and home life, or learning to unwind the mind with meditation or yoga," Mr. Inoue iterated.

For more information, please visit: https://www.keninouetorrance.com/

About Ken Inoue:

Ken Inoue, originally from Torrance, California, is a certified personal trainer. As a life-long surfer, he learned how to embrace the laid back So-Cal vibes in tandem with a vigorous yet rewarding exercise routine from a young age. A firm believer in finding multiple paths to fitness, Mr. Inoue tailors exercise plans to the individual to create accessible, motivating, and efficient sessions with balanced results. In light of 2020, this has proved especially important in curating digital fitness regimens that clients can sink their teeth into at home with little to no equipment. In his spare time, Ken Inoue enjoys exploring new restaurants focused on a well-balanced diet via Los Angeles takeout, practicing a mindful yoga flow, catching a wave along the Southern California coast, and socializing with friends and family in Torrance, health protocols permitting, of course.