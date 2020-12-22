Discovery Academy Is a Top Therapeutic Boarding School for Troubled Teens

Parents say the treatment team at Discovery Academy is second to none--from the admissions process to intake to residential care, therapy and education.

Discovery Academy’s faculty and staff have worked with hundreds of families and understand how difficult it can be to love, and live with, a teen that often seems out of control.” — Brent Hall, Executive Director

PROVO, UT, US, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a parent or guardian, you know your teen’s potential and want the very best for him or her physically, emotionally, academically, and socially. But your teen may need more expertise, structure, or community than you’re at times able to provide. Discovery Academy is a trusted source of teen therapy that has been helping families since 1989.

It’s a difficult decision to place a loved one in the hands of another caregiver or therapeutic boarding school. If you are the parent or loved one of a troubled teen, Discovery Academy can help. The Academy’s faculty and staff have worked with hundreds of families and understand how difficult it can be to love, and live with, a teen that often seems out of control. The professionals specialize in helping restore positive family relationships, in teaching kids how to succeed academically, and in assisting teens transition safely back into their family life, school and or jobs depending on their desired goals at the completion of the program.

Discovery Academy’s objective is to help you and your family make the best decision when it comes to care for your student and his or her future.

What is Discovery Academy Boarding School?

Discovery Academy is a therapeutic boarding school located in Provo, Utah. Situated in between the spectacular Wasatch Mountains to the east and Utah Lake to the west, a variety of outdoor educational and recreational opportunities are literally at its doorstep. Discovery Academy boarding school serves students ages 13-18 and offers the best of both worlds - separate programs for boys and girls with opportunities for appropriate co-ed interaction. The student body is limited to just 32 girls and 50 boys. The small boarding school environment allows for an atmosphere where every student is known and every need is addressed.

At Discovery Academy, academics, residential living, and therapeutics are all built on an experiential foundation. In each area, students learn by doing with a strong focus on building relationships, respect, and responsibility. Using this boarding school model, students discover their true potential, rekindle their love for learning and prepare for post-high school educational opportunities.

Well respected for its innovative curriculum, Discovery Academy’s student success is based on 6 components:

1. Academic emphasis

2. Therapeutic approach designed to help with current challenges AND preparation to return back home safely

3. Licensed as a Residential Treatment Center and accredited

4. Growth environment where students participate in and “don’t miss out” on life experiences

5. Research that leads to constant improvement and successful outcomes

6. Transition / Next Step or After Care support to ensure each student’s continued success upon completion of the program

How do Discovery Academy students achieve academic success?

Students who have struggled in traditional classroom settings begin to find success and satisfaction in their progress by learning from a new comprehensive approach – one that has been thoroughly researched and vetted. At Discovery Academy, you will find more professional staff-to-student time than other similar programs, school schedule and hours optimized for student success, above national average SAT scores, and better college prep than average high school programs. For every 12 months of school, students earn on average 1.5 years of credit. In addition, students see an average 75% improvement of GPA.

What Kind of Student Comes to Discovery Academy?

Many of Discovery Academy’s boarding school students are bright underachievers with behavioral and or emotional problems that have manifested themselves in school, at home, and within the community. Other Academy students have learning disabilities that require the one-on-one learning environment in which the faculty and staff specialize. Many students have simply fallen into the wrong peer crowd and insist on blaming everyone but themselves for their problems. The Academy is an excellent boarding school choice for teens who have failed in traditional schools, boarding schools and/or are transitioning from other types of treatment programs, such as wilderness or intensive residential treatment programs.

To date, Discovery Academy has welcomed students from over 20 countries.

Discovery Academy is specialized in what specific challenges?

Faculty and staff are well trained in helping students overcome Violent Behavior, Abuse, Academic Concerns, Acute Stress Disorder, ADHD, Anxiety, Attachment Issues, Depression, Stress, Substance Abuse, Trauma, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Anger, Executive Functioning, and Mood Swings.

Is Discovery Academy accredited?

Discovery Academy is fully accredited by AdvancED, the recognized agency for degree-granting institutions in the USA. Discovery Academy is fully licensed in the State of Utah. Discovery Academy is also authorized under Federal law to enroll International students. SEVIS I-20 Approved. It is a proud member of NATSAP - National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs.

See https://www.discoveryacademy.com for more details or call Discovery Academy’s boarding school admissions department at 855-645-0484 to book a free consultation.

About Discovery Academy

Discovery Academy is a top therapeutic boarding school for troubled teens. We help teens develop relationships, respect, and responsibility. We do this through a combination of therapy, residential living, and academic strategies that help teens identify and develop their strengths. Located in Provo, Utah, we enjoy a variety of outdoor educational and recreational opportunities are literally at our doorstep. As a boarding school, we serve students ages 13-17.