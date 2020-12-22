Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on 10th Anniversary of End of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the 10th anniversary of the end of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’:

“Ten years ago, I was proud to play a leading role in the repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ and bring legislation to the Floor ending that discriminatory policy. LGBTQ Americans were excluded for far too long from equal participation in the life of our nation and the right to serve in its defense. We have come a long way in the past decade, with thousands of gay and lesbian Americans serving openly in our Armed Forces, distinguishing themselves in their service, and rising up the ranks in leadership. When President-elect Biden takes office next month, I will urge him to reverse President Trump’s dangerous and discriminatory ban on transgender Americans so that our military can tap all the best talent our country has to offer. It is time to remove that last barrier and allow all LGBTQ Americans once again the chance to serve.”

