State seeks public feedback on swine biogas permit requests, Public Meeting scheduled for January 26

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will host a public meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 on the draft permit modifications for four animal (swine) feeding operations participating in a biogas processing project with Align RNG, LLC. Members of the public are invited to attend online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit modifications.

In addition to the air permit application for the Align BF Grady Rd biogas processing facility, which was provided for public comment in November, four permitted swine operations, located in Duplin and Sampson counties, have submitted applications to DWR to modify their existing permits. Three of these facilities request to install new in-ground, synthetically-lined and covered anaerobic digesters. The fourth facility requests to cover an existing synthetically-lined lagoon.

Given the significant public interest in the Align biogas project, DWR will provide an opportunity for public comment and community engagement. DWR will host the public meeting session to provide information and answer questions about the animal feeding operations permit modification applications. Please note the public meeting is only for the draft Animal Feeding Operations Permits which will include new provisions to address the operation of the on-site digesters and biogas production systems.

Event title: Public Meeting for Swine Biogas Permit Modifications

Date and Time: January 26, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 171 326 6561.

Event Password: DEQANOPS

If you wish to speak at the public meeting, you must register by 12:00 p.m. on January 26. To register, please visit: http://bit.ly/2KI3Uie or call (919) 707-3645.

Internet access is not required to participate in the meeting. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

The comment period is open through January 29, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email to publiccommentsDWR@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Swine Biogas" Or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-9010 or by mail to:

Ramesh Ravella

Department of Environmental Quality

1636 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1636

The draft permits, permit applications, and environmental justice draft report can be found here

An alternate meeting date of Monday, February 1, 2021 will be used in the event of a postponement due to extraordinary circumstances such as severe weather. Notice of postponement shall be posted on our website at https://deq.nc.gov/swinebiogas

If the alternate meeting date is required, the comment period will remain open until February 4, 2021.

