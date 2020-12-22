New blueline tilefish recreational regulations effective Jan. 1 in Atlantic state waters

Starting Jan. 1, the following regulations will go into effect for recreational harvest of blueline tilefish in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County):

A three blueline tilefish recreational bag limit within the three-fish aggregate bag limit for grouper and tilefish in Atlantic state waters.

An Atlantic state waters recreational season for harvest from May 1 through Aug. 31.

These new regulations are consistent with those in Atlantic federal waters and could help prevent both recreational quota overages and overfishing.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tilefish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.