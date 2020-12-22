ORBCOMM Wins 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award From Internet Telephony Magazine

/EIN News/ -- Recognizes ORBCOMM’s technology leadership and expertise in enabling IoT solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named ORBCOMM’s BT 500 in-cab solution as a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s Internet Telephony magazine.



Powering ORBCOMM’s truck management solution, the BT 500 enables complete visibility, monitoring and management of drivers, vehicles and displays. Part of a comprehensive solution that combines in-cab devices, powerful cloud-based reporting and connected hardware, the BT 500 provides GPS fleet tracking, advanced data collection from the CANbus, flexible communication options and an open, scalable platform to connect to third-party apps and other devices. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM’s BT 500 enables customers to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. The solution also helps improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance for optimal fleet management.

“It’s a great honor to receive TMC’s Unified Communications Excellence Award in recognition of ORBCOMM’s innovation and advanced technology driving our BT 500 in-cab solution,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “ORBCOMM sets the transportation industry’s standard for fleet management by providing an easy-to-use, driver-friendly solution that enables customers to achieve regulatory compliance, improve driver performance and better manage workflow while maximizing savings with fuel efficiency and preventive maintenance, all through one powerful platform.”

“Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners’ list, and I am so impressed with ORBCOMM’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from ORBCOMM.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet . For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

