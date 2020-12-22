In Partnership with Customers, Food Lion Feeds Helps Provide More Than 4.5 Million Meals to Local Feeding Agencies and Feeding America

Customers Purchased Nearly 790,000 Food Lion Feeds “Holidays Without Hunger” Boxes and Donated More Than $100,000 to Fight Hunger During Unprecedented Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last month, Food Lion Feeds has helped to provide the equivalent of more than 4.5 million meals*, in partnership with its customers, as part of its annual “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign. Through the campaign, customers purchased nearly 790,000 specially-marked, prepacked "Holidays Without Hunger" food boxes for $5, which were then donated to local feeding organizations near each of Food Lion’s more than 1,000 stores. Additionally, customers made cash donations totaling more than $100,000 in addition to Food Lion’s $100,000 contribution, which was donated to Feeding America® to help the national hunger-relief organization meet unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the 17th annual Holidays Without Hunger campaign and the most impactful yet, with box sales 44 percent higher, and an increase of cash donations by more than $3,000 over last year.

“Nourishing all our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion, and we know our neighbors are counting on us more than ever to help them do that during this unprecedented time,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations at Food Lion. “We are incredibly grateful for the care and compassion shown by our customers and associates to help make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season. We’re proud to work with our community partners every day to make a difference in the towns and cities we serve.”

The Holidays Without Hunger campaign took place from Nov. 11 through Dec. 15, at each of Food Lion’s more than 1,000 stores. Each prepacked food box contained mac and cheese, brown rice, green beans, canned chicken, spaghetti noodles and pasta sauce.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

CONTACTS: Matt Harakal 610-349-0814 matthew.harakal@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eff8f78a-92de-4b04-a775-39313d8e9fb6