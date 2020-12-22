SLAM Technology Market Size To Be Worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 38.5% | Emergen Research

The rising demand for self-locating robotics and increasing automation adoption in various industries is driving the demand for the SLAM technology market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global SLAM Technology Market is forecast to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecast timeline, the global SLAM technology market is projected to expand rapidly, owing to the rising demand for self-locating robotics. The increasing adoption of automation in various industries is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the rise in the demand for drones in defense and commercial applications is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.

However, technological issues related to implementing the system are expected to impede market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/389

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, ZeniMax Media Inc. was acquired by Microsoft Corporation. Microsoft would expand from 15 to 23 creative studio groups with ZeniMax's acquisition, which will bring ZeniMax's famous brands to the Xbox Game Pass.

During the forecast timeframe, the Fast segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 38.6%. The key advantage of fast SLAM is that it is feasible to incorporate total reversal delivery into a product to deliver landmark and redistribution of vehicle paths, which will provide reliable position analysis.

In the forecast period, the UAV sub-segment is expected to experience substantial growth. UAVs are commonly used in real-time to monitor, record, and analyzes various applications, like research, asset monitoring, relief efforts, satellite imagery, reliable crop monitoring, and important disaster management service.

It is expected that the commercial segment will expand steadily over the forecast period. The main reason for this is the continual development in semiconductors, wireless connectivity technologies, and Geolocation network devices for virtual reality & augmented reality.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest market growth in the forecast timeline. Key drivers leading to the regional market growth are increased need for scanning, the growing prominence of unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing augmented reality implementations.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/389

Emergen Research has segmented the global SLAM Technology Market based on type, offering, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027) Graph-Based Extended Kalman Filter Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027) 2D 3D

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027) UAV Autonomous Vehicle Robotics Augmented Reality Virtual Reality Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027) Automotive Defense Mining Manufacturing Agriculture Logistics Forestry Commercial Household



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slam-technology-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027

Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs