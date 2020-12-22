Xos Trucks Partners with DLL to Finance the Transition for Trucks to Fully Electric

New equipment financing partnership with leading global asset finance partner, DLL

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos Trucks, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, is pleased to announce a partnership with DLL to provide financing for electric vehicles. DLL, a global asset finance partner focused on enabling businesses to more easily access equipment to help them grown, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group with more than 50 years of industry experience.



The financing partnership between Xos and DLL will further enable the transition from traditional diesel trucks to electric. “With increased attention on climate change and the West Coast coming off its worst year of wildfires in history, transitioning to zero-emission electric vehicles is more important now than ever,” said Dakota Semler, CEO and co-founder of Xos Trucks. “We’re offering the option for operating and capital leases so we can help fleets accelerate their transition to fully electric vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Xos Trucks to help fund in the transition to fully electric vehicles,” said Michael Hart, DLL Business Development Manager. “Clean technology and transportation is a very important part of our portfolio and we are happy to be working with a leader in the electric vehicle industry.”

“Our partnership with a global finance leader enables our customers to electrify their commercial fleets at limited upfront cost,” said Kingsley Afemikhe, CFO of Xos Trucks.

The new financing product will be available immediately. To learn more, visit www.xostrucks.com/x-lease .

About Xos Trucks

Los Angeles-based Xos Trucks is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos builds state-of-the-art electric trucks and develops cutting-edge technologies and mobility solutions that exceed anything on the present market. Xos' first product was a fully-electric semi called the ET-One. Other recent customers deploying Xos class 6 vehicles include UPS and cash-in-transit company Loomis. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About DLL Group

DLL is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 35 billion. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides financial solutions to the Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, Clean Technology, Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Office Equipment, and Technology industries in more than 30 countries. DLL partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors, as well as end-customers on a direct basis, to enable businesses to more easily access equipment, technology, and software. The company also delivers insights and advice to partners and customers that drive smarter and more economical methods of use. DLL combines customer focus with deep industry knowledge to deliver sustainable solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance, and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com .