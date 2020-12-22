Midwestern State Agriculture Leaders: Follow Public Health Guidelines to Keep Our Food Supply Chain Strong
Release Date: December 22, 2020
VARIOUS – As consumers across the United States celebrate the winter holiday season, the leaders of the agricultural departments in seven Midwestern states released a video message today encouraging adherence to public health guidelines to help protect the nation's essential agricultural workforce and keep food supply chains flowing.
Echoing a message released by the states' governors in November, the new video features recommendations from the following commissioners, directors, and secretaries across the Midwest:
- Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDA)
- Bruce Kettler, Director, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA)
- Dr. Ryan Quarles, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA)
- Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA)
- Gary McDowell, Director, Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD)
- Dorothy Pelanda, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA)
- Randy Romanski, Secretary-designee, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)
The full video can be found here.
