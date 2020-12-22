Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Midwestern State Agriculture Leaders: Follow Public Health Guidelines to Keep Our Food Supply Chain Strong

Release Date: December 22, 2020

Illinois media contact: Krista Lisser, (217) 670-9283, krista.lisser@illinois.gov Indiana media contact: Regan Herr, (317) 552-9281, RHerr@isda.in.gov Kentucky media contact: Sean Southard, (502) 234-4702, sean.southard@ky.gov Minnesota media contact: Margaret Hart, (651) 201-6131, margaret.hart@state.mn.us Michigan media contact: Jennifer Holton, (517) 284-5724, holtonj@michigan.gov Ohio media contact: Shelby Croft, (614) 429-7185, Shelby.Croft@agri.ohio.gov Wisconsin media contact: Grace Atherton, (608) 224-5020, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov

VARIOUS – As consumers across the United States celebrate the winter holiday season, the leaders of the agricultural departments in seven Midwestern states released a video message today encouraging adherence to public health guidelines to help protect the nation's essential agricultural workforce and keep food supply chains flowing.

Echoing a message released by the states' governors in November, the new video features recommendations from the following commissioners, directors, and secretaries across the Midwest:

  • Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDA)
  • Bruce Kettler, Director, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA)
  • Dr. Ryan Quarles, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA)
  • Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA)
  • Gary McDowell, Director, Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD)
  • Dorothy Pelanda, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA)
  • Randy Romanski, Secretary-designee, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)
The group of leaders joined together to share their appreciation for essential agricultural and food workers, who have never stopped working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They also emphasized the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. By limiting the spread of the virus, we can all help keep essential workers healthy and our food supply chain moving.

The full video can be found here. For more information on each state's agricultural department, visit their websites:

 

  • Illinois Department of Agriculture: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pages/default.aspx
  • Indiana State Department of Agriculture: https://www.in.gov/isda/
  • Kentucky Department of Agriculture: https://www.kyagr.com/
  • Minnesota Department of Agriculture: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/
  • Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development: https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/
  • Ohio Department of Agriculture: https://www.agri.ohio.gov/
  • Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection: https://www.datcp.wi.gov

