go9Tro wireless’s LoRa RF technology to be leveraged in a major global expansion rollout

LoRa gateways to connect 2 billion people in 24 months.

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas , Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- go9Tro was established with the objective of bringing connected, cooperative solutions in technology to communities. The unique aspect of this was providing it based on high partnership and low risk models. The go9Tro wireless is reckoned as a highly efficient loT services provider that enables and empowers people to share data solutions effectively.

In a major expansion plan, the projection states the total installed base of IoT (Internet of Things) connected devices as 21.5 billion units worldwide by 2025.

The expansion plan is being implemented by city managers rollouts and global developers. This features city developers based in 30 countries.

In the first phase go9Tro will connect the rural areas with the LoRa gateways. The expansion plan includes coverage for countries in Europe, Asia, North America and Africa. The estimation is that 2 billion people will be reached in 24 months. This effectively translates to mean that 1 billion people will have the accessibility to become bankable in several countries. The ambitious expansion plan will also work towards connecting Smart City and most LoRa applications, all over the world.

The introduction of this network is a landmark event, since it marks the global adoption of the go9Tro wireless LoRa RF technology in the LoRa WAN protocol. An enhancement in the lives of the citizens and cities will be brought about by the New IoT services by the offering of standardized solutions for telecom operators last mile solutions. In the new 15 trillion IoT industry, go9Tro wireless is all set to make a path breaking record.

Acclaimed as “the peoples IoT solution” to IoT, go9Tro wireless caters to various needs. Whatever be your need, ranging from end-to-end IoT or just adding various solutions or hundreds of sensors to your platform, go9Tro can cater to those effectively.

Hotspot validations are secured and built throughout the world, using ETH or Ethereum Tokens as primary compensations for go9Tro host rewards.

The goTro Technology is created to empower individuals and businesses alike. The company strives to deliver mutual benefit to their partners and technology hosts. This in turn furthers community engagement and offers simple and powerful technology to address and resolve technical challenges.

In a bid to display its commitment and responsibility to society, and for the care and well- being of their partners and customers in the current trying times of the pandemic, go9Tro Wireless makes a strong commitment to safety. They ensure the regular cleanliness of the customer hubs and deliveries from their facilities, and take utmost care to keep their warehouses COVID-19 free.

A catalogue of their products lists – Country Developer Package, go9Tro 100% cotton face mask, go9Tro3layer cotton mask, Hand Sanitizer credit card spray, LoRa gateway package, U-Spire knit Toque. The company website http://www.go9trowireless.com/ also lists out interesting wearable tech products to rise to the needs of the COVID-19 times.

This trusted global network is creating global waves through its technological efficacy and is poised for a major expansion to connect the entire world!

Media Contact:

go9trowireless

(972) 382-9109





