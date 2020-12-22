VIRAL DAYS for Android and iOS: real-time strategy game about combating viral infections
Available for free on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Samsung Galaxy StorePULLACH I. ISARTAL, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the height of the coronavirus crisis, indie app maker Quizista has just released its new Viral Days real-time strategy game for Android and iOS phones and tablets. Viral Days features an innovative gameplay concept centered around disease control measures.
In each of the 25 levels in the game's first release, players are in charge of a different virtual small town. You can make, buy, and distribute masks; you can hospitalize or home-quarantine infected persons; you can disperse crowds; and you get to impose occasional lockdowns. The primary objective is to limit the number of infections. Joggers and superspreaders pose special challenges.
Viral Days visualizes the concept of aerial infections by drawing a frame around any two (or more) persons while they are close to each other. That frame appears, adjusts, and disappears dynamically. As a healthy person spends time in the proximity of an infected one, its health bar shrinks--and when all health points have been used up, this person falls ill and goes on to infect others on the map.
The developers of Viral Days hope that this game will have a positive impact on many people's attitude toward masks and social distancing. In their experience, after playing this game for a while, one starts to associate many real-life situations with Viral Days' game logic.
The game is available in 14 languages and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Samsung Galaxy Store. Ads are shown only if and when a user chooses to watch a commercial in a given situation.
Website: www.viral-days.com
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ql8L__Zl2MA
iOS version: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/viral-days/id1542750422
Android version:
Google Play -- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quizista.viraldays
Huawei App Gallery -- https://appgallery.cloud.huawei.com/ag/n/app/C103398901
Samsung Galaxy Store -- https://galaxy.store/viraldays
Florian Mueller
Quizista GmbH & Co. Vertriebs KG
+49 15221333869
email us here
