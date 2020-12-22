Ed Africano Shares Insight into Latin American Market in Recent Article
WESTON , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Africano, a Strategic Contracting and Business Consultant from Weston, Florida, was recently featured in an article published on Investment Watch. Investment Watch is an online blog focused on economic and investment-related news.
Since retiring from professional soccer, Africano has made a name for himself in the consulting industry. He currently plays an integral role in a major global consulting company, AXIOS CONSULTANTS. Specifically, Africano’s area of expertise lies in building formidable relationships among corporations globally, with a specialty in the Latin American and Caribbean markets. His consulting services are contracted with companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia looking to go to market in Latin America and the Caribbean. He also provides consulting services to businesses inside the Caribbean and Latin America seeking to do business in U.S.A and European markets.
In the Investment Watch article, Ed Africano provided his insight into the growth and attractiveness of Latin American markets. The article covers a range of topics relating to the economic markets of Latin America, including mining, tourism, and technology.
Africano offered a more general introduction into Latin American markets as a whole, claiming that many countries in the region have experienced recent economic growth. In addition, he stated that Latin American governments have been prioritizing foreign investments and so they have taken measures to make their countries more attractive to such investors.
On the topic of mining, Ed Africano stated, “The mining sector in Latin America has been a foreign investment destination for many years now. The continent houses the biggest lithium reserve in Chile, the newest and biggest copper mine in Panama and, also the most valuable emeralds in Colombia.”
Africano’s next point is rooted in tourism and how the region has seen a rapid rise in tourism in recent years, in part due to changing perceptions over the danger of certain Latin American countries, like Colombia.
Ed Africano concluded the article with a discussion of Latin America’s technological advancements, claiming that countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina are currently producing IT talent on par with that coming out of first world countries.
About Ed Africano
Ed Africano is a native of Weston, Florida, and a strategic contracting and business consultant. He has a knack for establishing lasting relationships with corporations in global markets, with a specialization in Latin America and the Caribbean regions. Currently, he serves as an integral part of a major consulting firm, AXIOS CONSULTANTS. Prior to his esteemed corporate and consulting career, Africano was a professional soccer player and player agent. On his free time, he still coaches youth soccer players in the USA.
Eduardo Africano
About Ed Africano
