SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of NantKwest, Inc. – NK
Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating NantKwest, Inc. (“NantKwest”) (NASDAQ: NK) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.
On December 21, 2020, NantKwest announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, a privately-held company, in a stock-for-stock transaction. Following the closing of the transaction, NantKwest shareholders will only own approximately 28% of the combined company.
The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to NantKwest shareholders, and whether NantKwest’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the agreement.
