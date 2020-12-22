Joseph’s House of Camden Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Camden homeless shelter has served thousands, helping them leave the streets and return to independent living

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph's House of Camden, a South Jersey homeless shelter committed to providing resources, social and housing services for those in need, today celebrated its 10th Anniversary since inception, and fondly looked back over its past decade of serving the South Jersey region.



Joseph’s House of Camden (JHOC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit formed on December 22, 2010 by several founders including the late Fr. Bob McDermott. JHOC was formed in response to people sleeping on the front porch at St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral Church in East Camden. In January 2011, Joseph’s House opened its Café doors on Stevens Street and provided shelter and services there until January 2014, when it moved to its current location on Atlantic Avenue in Camden.

In August of 2013, with the help of TD Bank, JBJ Soul Foundation, Connelly Foundation, Camden City Office of the Mayor and City Council, and the Camden County Freeholders, Joseph's House bought the building at 555 Atlantic Avenue and undertook a five-month renovation project. By January of 2014, Joseph’s House was operating 365 days a year, offering food, shelter and social services to 75-80 guests per night.

In late 2018, a neighboring community nonprofit that for years provided day services to the homeless suddenly closed its doors, and Joseph's House saw an opportunity to provide for the long-term. JHOC launched a capital campaign that would raise the funds needed to improve and combine the existing 17,000 square foot facility and adjoining space under one roof, creating a one-stop shop for vital services, and a beacon of light, day and night for people experiencing homelessness.

Today, JHOC proudly operates an overnight program for 85 to 90 people (pre-COVID) per night. JHOC provides guests with two meals, dinner and breakfast, access to showers and laundry, mail drop services, and storage space for personal belongings. JHOC also provides day services in its Connection Hub, where people in need can find social services like counseling for mental health and addiction, help with navigating the social services network throughout the county, case management, employment, and housing services.

“It is so important that we first thank the founders, devoted employees, volunteers, donors, local businesses, and board and committee members who have so selflessly contributed their time, money, cooking, resources and perhaps most important – their compassion over the past decade,” said Shawn Sheekey, Executive Director at Joseph’s House of Camden. “Joseph’s House of Camden was founded with a simple vision of providing support and relief to Camden’s most vulnerable. Now, that vision has become much larger, but is also clearer than ever before. We are performing life changing work, enriching the lives of those we see every day in our facility, as well as their families, friends and the greater community. We look forward to another decade in Camden!”

About Joseph’s House of Camden

Joseph’s House of Camden is a non-profit emergency shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid men and women of South Jersey who are experiencing homelessness by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, access to supportive housing, and comprehensive social services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, JHOC has not missed a single day of service in 2020 and continues to operate, day and night, ensuring that those who need support will find it at Joseph’s House. Information and links to donate can be found on the website. Follow us on Facebook.