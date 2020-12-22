Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that in light of the declaration of a federal holiday on December 24, 2020, the Company has extended its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase shares of its common stock until the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 15, 2021, to allow additional time for stockholders to tender their shares. Except as set forth herein, the terms and conditions of the Offer (as defined below) remain the same.

On December 15, 2020, the Company announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 6,000,000 of its common shares using funds available from cash and cash equivalents at a price of $2.00 per share (the "Offer"). Stockholders who have previously validly tendered and not withdrawn their shares do not need to re-tender their shares or take any other action in response to the extension of the Offer. The terms and conditions of the Offer, prior to the amendment described in this press release, were set forth in the Company's "Offer to Purchase" and "Letter of Transmittal", each dated December 15, 2020, and the other related materials that the Company distributed to stockholders, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to the Company's Schedule TO on December 15, 2020.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

