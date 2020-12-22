VMRay Signs Agreement With Factor Group to Expand Into Russian Market

/EIN News/ -- BOCHUM, Germany, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay , a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Factor Group, one of the largest value-added distributors in the Russian Federation. The new agreement will allow Factor Group to resell and integrate VMRay’s solutions into its portfolio and distribute the industry leading malware detection and analysis to build custom end-to-end solutions that help its clients accelerate their response to new and evasive malware threats.



“All of our customers, regardless of their industry, are prioritizing projects that will better prepare them for the next wave of cybersecurity threats and rely on our expertise and experience to identify the best-of-breed solutions in the market that will help them prepare for the threats of tomorrow,” said Victor Larin, Executive Director for Factor Group. “We are confident that our customers will appreciate the innovations that VMRay has developed in the area of malware analysis and detection and that this will be a successful partnership for both companies.”

Founded in 1991, Factor Group is a Value Added Distributor (VAD) that provides information security and network consulting, technical support, and training to over 300 customers in the telecom, retail, banking, manufacturing, and oil and gas industry. In addition to its headquarters in Moscow, Factor Group operates 11 regional offices in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

“As we continue to expand our global footprint into new regions and geographies, it’s critical that we identify the right partners who understand our unique value proposition and possess the technical expertise to bring value-added solutions to the market,” said Lara Maier, Channel Director, Europe for VMRay. “The Russian Federation market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and the Factor Group is the perfect partner to help us extend our reach into this fast-growing region.”

VMRay’s global channel partners currently include VARs and Distribution across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas that have expertise in both the Public as well as the Private Sector. VMRay partners gain access to the VMRay Platform and its suite of interconnected malware analysis and threat detection solutions. More information about joining the VMRay Global Channel Partner program can be found at https://www.vmray.com/partners/malware-detection-partners/

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com.

Press Contact

Robert Nachbar

Kismet Communications

206-427-0389

rob@kismetcommunications.net