Cadence Aerospace Announces New Appointments to Executive Leadership Team and Company’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace , a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announces the appointment of Kevin W. Martin as Chief Executive Officer for the Company’s Engines Systems Segment, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Martin also continues in his position as Cadence Chief Information Officer, reporting to Julian Guerra, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace and Chief Executive Officer for the Company’s Aerostructures Segment. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico , Cadence Aerospace, backed by Arlington Capital Partners, serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.



In his expanded role, Mr. Martin will oversee Engines Systems operations and the profitability of the business segment comprised of three Cadence locations—Aero Design & Manufacturing, Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona; B&E Precision Aircraft Components in Southwick, Massachusetts; and Tell Tool in Westfield, Massachusetts. He also will identify new areas for growth and improvement in productivity, efficiency and customer service aligned with the overall Cadence business strategy.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Mr. Martin joined Cadence Aerospace in January 2019 after having served at Pratt & Whitney (P&W)—an American aerospace manufacturer with global service operations and subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (UTC)—for the majority of his distinguished career. Most notably, he served P&W as Associate Director—Military Engines Business Development, leading a team of portfolio managers to drive near- and mid-term Sales and Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) for the P&W military engines by developing sales strategies to build market share for both OEM and aftermarket products and services. Earlier during his P&W tenure, he served in a number of roles with increasing responsibility, including Program Manager of eBusiness, where he led a team of business managers and IT software developers in designing, developing and delivering P&W’s first employee portal, and developed both short- and long-term plans to use information technology to develop new business opportunities. He also served The Otis Elevator Company, the world's largest manufacturer of vertical transportation systems, as Program Manager for eFulfillment and Business Intelligence during 2004-2008. Mr. Martin holds a Master of Science in eCommerce from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering as well as a license in Airframe and Powerplant from Parks College of St. Louis University, and a Certificate in Creating Strategic Alliances from the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia. During his career, he has been a member of the Board of Directors for both Taiwan-based Asian Compressor Technology Services Company Limited (ACTS) and Asian Service Technologies in Singapore.

Mr. Martin succeeds the retiring Bob Quaglia, who has served as CEO of the Cadence Engines Systems Segment since March of 2020 and previously as President of the B&E Precision Aircraft Components Center of Excellence. In concert with this transition, the Company has appointed Mr. Quaglia as a member of the Cadence Board of Directors, a position he will assume on January 1, 2021.

“As the world eagerly anticipates 2021, Cadence Aerospace remains extremely well positioned in the worldwide aerospace and defense supply chain to provide highly complex, difficult to manufacture components to our customers. Our strategy to maintain operational excellence, remain competitive and continuously improve is underscored by the strength of our team at Cadence and our commitment to serving our stakeholders,” said Julian Guerra, Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Aerospace and Chief Executive Officer for the Company’s Aerostructures Segment. “I am pleased to welcome Kevin Martin to an expanded role at Cadence Aerospace, and we look forward to his contributions as the CEO of our Engines Systems Segment. Kevin’s extensive industry experience, highlighted by his strong and successful leadership as our CIO and exceptional proficiencies including strategic planning, financial acumen, program management, sales and marketing, engineering design, and customer relationship management are integral complements to our Executive Leadership Team. At the same time, we sincerely thank Bob Quaglia for his dedication, leadership and hard work in positioning Cadence for our next phase of growth and congratulate him on his appointment to our Board of Directors.”

With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long term growth, and a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace helps its customers deliver some of the most innovative and cost-efficient aircraft in the world.

“Bob Quaglia is a strong addition to the Cadence Aerospace Board of Directors. His keen perspectives will help further shape and develop our business strategies, drive added value for our customers and strengthen our global aerospace foothold,” said Peter Manos, Chairman of the Board, Cadence Aerospace. “The Cadence Board appreciates the hard work, commitment and efforts of all of the Presidents, General Managers and employees and looks forward to providing continued support as the Company creates competitive advantages for our customers in a post-pandemic marketplace.”

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace , a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company’s Centers of Excellence , based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

