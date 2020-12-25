Alto Bio launches new "link in bio" profile link pages like Stories' look and feel

Alto Bio could be a powerful "link in bio" for social media stars, digital entrepreneurs, creators or anyone trying to promote themselves through Instagram

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have to use "link in bio" there is only one link on Instagram, "link in bio" allows you to create a customized landing page full of all the sites you want to share.

With "link in bio" tool, we can make profile link pages with no change of the Instagram profile URL, but these tools are too simple for profile. Alto Bio offers a new "link in bio" that allows you to link to each image with a "Stories"-like look and feel. Alto Bio could be a powerful tool for profile pages, social media stars, digital entrepreneurs, or anyone trying to promote themselves through Instagram.

Alto Bio can create the next generation of About me profile pages. Alto Bio follows on Instagram's brilliant experiences, but many "link in bio" tools remaining flat experiences. Many "link in bio" specialize in collecting and displaying links on one single page. That's because Instagram's profile page has only one link, so it's a good complement.

This means that Instagram focuses on sharing sensations through new UXs to promote beauty and enjoyment.

The trend of "Link in bio" started by selecting the place where people want to send from the Instagram profile page by gathering a lot of followers by posting on Instagram and promoting it by the promoter, but many "link in bio" remains a flat user experience.

“Alto Bio will contribute to the quality of the interactive experience Instagrammers expect from their followers” said Katsuhiro Takata, the CEO of Chia Inc., the developer of Alto Bio. "But some Instagrammer, with the single purpose of extending Instagram profile links, prefers the flat experience that traditional "link in bio" provides, so you'll choose that. Both are needed. "Whether Alto Bio or the traditional "link in bio", either can bridge the gap between social platforms and self-introduction pages."

Alto Bio can be set as an Instagram profile link to create a variety of links to display on your minisite. It has a Stories-like look and feel, allowing followers to provide links to other social media presences such as Twitter and YouTube with a more visual full-screen profile. Our Stories like look and feel is made on "Web Stories" Technology developed by Google, we can expect your minisites to be easier to show on search engines by effective SEOs and AMP.

Alto Bio is "free". In the future, there will be paid plans that will allow you to analyze. Alto Bio is developed by engineers who love social platforms such as Instagram. We will add many functions from now on. So please use Alto Bio to tell us what you need for your newborn Alto Bio and help. If you would like to become a partner or have any concerns, please leave a message. We look forward to hearing from you at any time.

About Alto Bio

URL: https://alto.bio/

About Chia Inc.

Chia is a marketing support development team based in Tokyo. Our clients are major telecommunications operators and giant advertising agencies, and we support the development of advertising technology for our clients. All our engineers have computer science expertise and contributed to the spread of programmatic advertising in Asia in the 2010s. From now on, we will focus on supporting social platforms.

URL: https://chi.as/

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this release are for identification purposes only.