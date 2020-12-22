SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CONDITIONS OF RELEASE ARREST
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at approximately 0420 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 41 Julia Drive Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Aric Young
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/22/20 at approximately 0420am Troopers responded to
41 Julia Drive in Shaftsbury for a report of a family disturbance. Investigation
revealed a heated verbal argument had taken place between family members in the
household. A male involved identified as Aric Young was found to be violating
conditions of release by being at the address. He was issued a citation and
released after leaving the address. He is to appear in Bennington Superior Court
on February 8, 2021 to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.