SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CONDITIONS OF RELEASE ARREST

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/22/2020 at approximately 0420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 41 Julia Drive Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Aric Young                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/22/20 at approximately 0420am Troopers responded to

41 Julia Drive in Shaftsbury for a report of a family disturbance. Investigation

revealed a heated verbal argument had taken place between family members in the

household. A male involved identified as Aric Young was found to be violating

conditions of release by being at the address. He was issued a citation and

released after leaving the address. He is to appear in Bennington Superior Court

on February 8, 2021 to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/21 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

