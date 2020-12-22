Human Microbiome Modulators Market Size To Be Worth USD 5.24 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 16.5% | Emergen Research

The increasing numbers of patients suffering from lifestyle-related disorders and rising demand for next-generation probiotics are driving the demand for the human microbiome modulators market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market is forecast to be worth USD 5.24 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast timeline, the global market for Human Microbiome Modulators is forecast to grow exponentially. The significant growth is due to the increasing cases of patients suffering from lifestyle-related disorders. The rising demand for next-generation probiotics is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Besides, the novel microbiome modulator drug development is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. The metabolism of microbiome-driven drugs can contribute significantly to the release of prodrugs in the pharmacologically active forms or adverse effects such as toxicity. Furthermore, the rising focus on human microbiome therapy is anticipated to drive the market growth shortly.

However, in the forecast timeline, the insufficient research-based application is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/376

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2020, Bayer AG opened a new plant in the region of Vapi, Gujarat. Ethiprole, an active ingredient used in insecticides for crop safety products, can be manufactured by the plant. This will adhere to India's domestic demand and sell across the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Over the forecasted period, the gastrointestinal sub-segment is anticipated to expand significantly with a CAGR of 16.5%, owing to the rising gastrointestinal disorders globally, specifically IBS and IBD.

Due to the growing demand for safe medicine, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand significantly in the market, as well as increased research activities are expected to boost the market growth further.

Key participants include Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Probi AB, Immuron Ltd, BioGaia AB, Ingredion Incorporated, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/376

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements Probiotics and Creams Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infections Neurological Disorders Cancers Dermatological Gastrointestinal Metabolic



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-modulators-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

In Silico Drug Discovery Market By Workflow (Discovery, Preclinical Tests, Clinical Trials), By Product (Consultancy as a Service, Software as a Service), By Type of Large Molecule, By End User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Human Microbiome Modulators Market By Product (Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements, Probiotics and Creams, Drugs), By Application (Infections, Neurological Disorders, Cancers, Dermatological, Gastrointestinal, Metabolic), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Intelligent Drug Discovery Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Immuno-Oncology), By End User (Contract Research Organizations), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs