XpresSpa Group Has Signed a Deal for a New XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facility at Salt Lake City International Airport

Expected to Commence Operations by mid-January

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has signed a lease amendment for an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Salt Lake City International that is expected to be fully operational by mid-January.

XpresCheck will be building a pop-up facility in their existing XpresSpa location at Concourse A, post-security. The Company’s pop-up building methodology enables XpresSpa to accelerate XpresCheck’s rollout to additional airports at a lower cost than the original modular constructed facilities. This facility will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 250 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are eager to launch XpresCheck at Salt Lake City International Airport, where will install our pop up prototype in one of our exiting XpresSpa locations. As the virus continues to spread, we are prepared to address the challenge through reliable and efficient testing that will help provide an extra layer of security and comfort to passengers and airline employees. Our expansion of COVID-19 testing within airports also supports our long-term goal to become the leading brand in the rapidly emerging travel health and wellness category.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing, rapid testing services for other communicable diseases that include influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under its XpresCheck™ brand. Current XpresCheck Wellness Centers include JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Logan International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Denver International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

About Salt Lake City International Airport

The Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) is operated and managed by the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, a department of Salt Lake City Corporation. Prior to the pandemic, SLC was the 23rd busiest airport in North America and the 85th busiest in the world. More than 370 flights departed daily to 99 nonstop destinations. SLC is undergoing a $4.1 billion redevelopment program, the first phase of which opened in fall of 2020.

