Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Announces GGToor.com Chill TCG & Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 Tournament Results

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. announcing our last two events’ fantastic tournaments results.



The GGtoor Chill TCG Showdown started early on Sunday, December 13th, and Swiss rounds boasted 196 players. Some veterans to the Pokemon TCG tournament scene were in attendance, including Mike Fouchet - the defending GGtoor champion from our prior event, along with many new competitors on their first online event ever! Zacian, and Lutherwtj piloting Lucmetal Zacian. Both of these decks were not only utilizing Zacian V to its utmost potential, but were also utilizing full sets of crushing hammers – which made this matchup all the more interesting. Both players had great back and forth matches, with our final set going into a decisive game 3. Vicente’s Lucmetal deck proved to be the more consistent list, and he was able to take the victory and the 1st place prize over Luther’s ADP!

The GGtoor Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 kicked off on December 19th featuring a double elimination format and a $2,000 USD CASH Prize pool; with cash payouts all the way down to 32nd place, the competitors were ready to take their shot at a piece of the largest Minion Masters prize pool in recent memory!

Having won our last Minion Masters Knights Duel tournament, Lazur came to defend his title as the reigning GGtoor Minion Masters Champion. With most of the players in today's event having earned an invitation to compete over the course of the last several months of play, this competition promised to showcase the highest level of skill as the players battled it out over the weekend to see who had truly become the Master of Minions!

Lazur worked his way through the Knockout Stage rounds going undefeated of Day 1, dropping only 2 games in total... A feat mirrored by only one other competitor this day, his long time rival, katt - a perennial powerhouse and force to be reckoned with, in any Minion Masters Tournament!

The Winner's bracket final began, and to everyone's surprise, the competitors did NOT both ban wildcards; Lazur took advantage of this, and managed to edge out katt on the back of wildcarded crystal units, in an epic battle that ended with a 3-2 match win - sending katt to the Loser's bracket to face FloFlorian for the 3rd place prize.

This defeat seemed to only serve to make katt stronger, quickly taking out FloFlorian in a 3-0 match, and earning his way back to the Grand Finals, to Face Lazur once again for the top prize! Katt continued to seem an unstoppable force as his warpath continued, going on to also defeat Lazur in the Grand Finals 3-0! However, as a double elimination event, and with no match losses to his name, Lazur's first match loss meant the day was not over; the Grand finals reset, to a FINAL Grand Finals! Katt continued his mission, taking both game 1, and game 2; Katt could smell victory, only 1 more win to take home the top prize! With his back against the wall, Lazur managed to find a way to finally put a stop to what seemed like katt's unrelenting assault, taking game #3. Was it a small respite, or could he actually snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? Twitch chat weighed in and most of the viewers felt it was katt's match for the taking... Lazur had something to say about that, winning the next game and forcing the Final match to a Game 5!

In the final game of the event, Lazur managed to do what most considered impossible – not only stopping katt's 8 game win streak, but taking the entire match in a stunning reverse sweep; winning 3 games in a row off of katt, Lazur snagged 1st place and the top prize!

Congratulation to Lazur, who remains the reigning GGtoor Minion Masters Champion!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you: chose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, Diamond Plan at https://ggtoor.com/join.php .

If you want to be an organizer, bring your team or friends to GGtoor; we can help you grow and support you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar minded individuals that like to compete and have fun. You can be sure that GGToor is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php -- if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/ed9U6ShX , https://twitter.com/shadowgamingtn , https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps .

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming President, said, “Every week, GGToor’s events are getting more and more competitors. We are excited how our company is growing in the eSports arena.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

