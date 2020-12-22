Senator Haywood Presents $3.9 Million Check to Aqua Pennsylvania for Clean Water

Philadelphia – December 21, 2020 – State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) and State Representative Ben Sanchez (D-Montgomery) presented Aqua Pennsylvania with a $3.9 million check to enhance water conditions in Montgomery County. Marc Lucca, President of Aqua Pennsylvania, accepted the state funded check at its North Hills well in Upper Dublin Township.

“For quite a while, we have suffered from contamination in our water,” said Haywood. “Fortunately for us, Aqua has taken the lead in addressing the contamination.” Aqua will use the $3,970,600 grant to construct a treatment facility and remove harmful chemicals, including Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), from the township’s water supply.

“On behalf of all of our customers, Aqua Pennsylvania would like to thank State Representatives Ben Sanchez and Matt Bradford, and Senator Art Haywood, for their tireless effort to include funding for PFAS remediation at North Hills in the latest fiscal code passed by the Pennsylvania legislature,” said Lucca.

Representative Sanchez added, “As somebody who lives in this community with my wife and three children, plus countless other family, friends and neighbors, securing this funding for PFAS remediation at North Hills was a significant accomplishment.”

Haywood continued, “There are many people to thank for the work Aqua is doing and will continue to do. Mike Thompson is a commissioner in Abington Township, who has done a tremendous amount of work.” Haywood dedicated the outdoor check presentation to his neighbors, stating “This is for you.”

Aqua Pennsylvania will break ground on the new facility in early 2021, delivering safe and healthy water to the community. “We all need to drink clean water,” Haywood said.

