SomaLogic Adds $81M to Series A Financing Totaling $214M

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., global leader in proteomic discovery and applications transforming biomedical discovery and clinical diagnostics, announced today that it added $81M to its current funding round with investments from a number of additional investors, for a total Series A raise of $214M. The funds raised in this round will facilitate improving, expanding and commercializing SomaLogic’s world-leading proteomic products in both the clinical and life science markets.

The Series A financing round was led by noted life science investor Casdin Capital, with participation in the first November close from Farallon Capital Management, Foresite Capital, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Blue Water Life Science Advisors, Madryn Asset Management, Fiscus Ventures and Reimagined Ventures (affiliates of Magnetar Capital), Monashee Investment Management, Mossrock Capital, Soleus Capital and others.

In this second close, additional financial investors include Janus Henderson Investors, Redmile Group, Logos Capital, Revelation Partners, Ziff Capital Healthcare Ventures, Boston Millennia Partners and Millennium Management. Strategic investors from a number of premier organizations that span the current and future proteomics market include Novartis, Amgen, Intermountain Ventures and NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd. Cowen was an advisor in this effort.

SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Platform technology offers biopharmaceutical and academic researchers unparalleled and reliable coverage of the proteome for revealing new biology, identifying new drug targets, and assessing the effects of current and potential new drug treatments. SomaLogic recently expanded the number of proteins measured by their platform from 5,000 to more than 7,000.

SomaLogic’s growing menu of clinically relevant SomaSignal™ tests promise a new paradigm of empowering clinicians and individuals to more effectively manage health in real time, with a powerful and first-in-class set of proteomics-based diagnostic tools.

“We are very excited to have these financing partners for the next phase of our strategic growth – a syndicate that unequivocally represents the best of those involved in supporting and growing life sciences tools and leading edge diagnostics companies, and several that represent the growing market for our products as well,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “Proteomics will increasingly transform life sciences research and clinical care in ways previously unimagined and we are now positioned at the very forefront of that endeavor.”

“This financing positions SomaLogic to continue to lead in the exploration of the proteome through its powerful technology platform,” said Chief Investment Officer and Casdin Founder, Eli Casdin. “We're excited to partner with the team to build off the decades of trailblazing science and validating partnerships with world-class collaborators to expand access to the technology and to drive value to the clinical and life science ecosystem.”

Cowen served as sole placement agent to SomaLogic for the private placement, and Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel for the transaction.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc., and SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory.

SomaSignal™ tests have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

