Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Expands Global Footprint with Mozzart Bet Agreement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has significantly expanded its global footprint after signing a distribution deal with Mozzart Bet.



The partnership will see the operator gain access to premium content from ORYX’s RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem. Mozzart Bet will also have access to third-party content via ORYX Hub, a platform featuring more than 10,000 games from over 100 suppliers, as well as player engagement tools and data services. The player tools include free rounds, tournaments and leaderboards that have proved to significantly boost session times, bet sizes and overall retention KPIs.

Founded in 2001, Mozzart has become a leading gambling and sports betting operator in Southeastern Europe. In addition to its successful online brand, Mozzart operates approximately 1,000 betting shops in Serbia, Malta, Romania, Bosnia, Macedonia, Croatia, Columbia and Kenya. The ORYX content will initially be rolled out with Mozzart Bet in Colombia, followed by Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Romania, Macedonia, Nigeria and Malta.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.

“As we near the end of 2020, we can look back at what has been an extremely successful year for ORYX, and this deal with leading operator Mozzart Bet will see us expand our reach even further across several regulated markets,” said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “We’re excited about providing our vast portfolio of content, player engagement and data tools to Mozzart and look forward to a successful partnership.”

“Our players are always looking for fresh new content and with ORYX’s offering we can easily provide them with a plethora of premium and innovative games,” said Miloš Ranđić, Director of Online Casino Portfolio at Mozzart. “We’re especially impressed with the diversity of ORYX’s portfolio, which ensures we can offer fantastic entertainment to players of all kinds.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider and a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 10,000 world-class games through a single account.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

