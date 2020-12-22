Carrot Enters Global Market for Tobacco Cessation with CE Mark Certification for its Breath Sensor

Clinically Proven to Increase the Motivation to Quit, the Company’s Device is the First Ever FDA-Cleared Breath Sensor for Consumer Use

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrot , a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their health, today announced it has obtained the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for its breath sensor. The CE Mark indicates compliance with health, safety and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area. The breath sensor is a core component of Carrot’s first product, Pivot : a digital platform that enables anyone to quit smoking at their own pace through an easy-to-use app, interactive sensor, human coaching and behavioral science.



Carrot’s breath sensor allows Pivot members to track their progress towards quitting and become more educated about how their carbon monoxide (CO) values are affected by their smoking behavior. The device is the only CO breath sensor cleared by the FDA for personal, over-the-counter use in the United States and Pivot users who sync the device to the Pivot app are over two times more likely to successfully quit. Obtaining the CE Mark for the device represents a major milestone in Carrot’s mission to expand the reach of the Pivot platform.

“We’re excited to provide our comprehensive tobacco cessation program to millions of people outside of the U.S. and obtaining the CE Mark is a meaningful step in executing on this goal,” said Busy Burr, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Carrot. “In addition to helping the more than 34 million people who smoke in the U.S., we now have an opportunity to help 30X more people who smoke outside of the U.S. by combining our innovative, evidence-based program with unprecedented scale.”

Recently, Carrot’s breath sensor was evaluated in a 3-month clinical trial of 200+ individuals who smoke cigarettes . During the trial, participants’ readiness to quit jumped from 15% to 48%, proving that the breath sensor increases the motivation to quit and leads to more quit attempts. More than 90% of trial participants indicated the breath sensor taught them about their CO levels and smoking behavior, and nearly 3 out of 4 reported that seeing their CO values made them want to quit smoking.

Despite widespread knowledge of the dangers of tobacco use, quitting smoking is a difficult and complex ordeal for many. CDC data from 2018 indicates that fewer than 1 in 10 adult cigarette smokers in the U.S. succeed in quitting each year. “For the first time, people who smoke no longer have to view quitting as an overwhelming, all or nothing event,” said David S. Utley, M.D., CEO of Carrot. “The Pivot platform welcomes anyone who smokes -- whether or not they’re currently ready to quit -- and the breath sensor is clinically proven to motivate them to quit, while also allowing them to track their progress throughout their quitting journey.”

It’s been a busy year for Carrot. Last month, the company announced a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina that aims to help Blue Cross NC members who smoke to stop smoking. In March, Carrot was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

To learn more about Carrot’s Pivot platform, including the breath sensor, please visit: https://pivot.co/get-started/

About Carrot

Carrot is a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their health.

Carrot’s first product is Pivot , an evidence-based, mobile, tobacco cessation program that transforms how people quit smoking. The full program is available through self-insured employers and health plans. With Pivot, Carrot’s mission is to help as many people stop smoking as possible by meeting them where they are with the solution they need and create products and services that change behaviors tied to urgent health and wellness issues.

To learn more, visit carrot.co or follow us on Twitter @carrotinc .