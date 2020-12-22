Mavenlink Wins Three Comparably Awards for Best Companies for Diversity, Women and Compensation

Mavenlink Continues to Demonstrate Strong, Inclusive Company Culture With Accolades

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, was recognized with awards in three categories by Comparably. The company was recognized as a Best Company for Women, Best Company for Diversity, and a Best Company for Compensation by the 2020 Comparably Awards . Comparably provides objective and accurate insight about company cultures and compensation. These awards demonstrate Mavenlink's welcoming and collaborative company culture.



Comparably Awards are given to companies based on anonymous employee ratings. Mavenlink ranks among the top five percent of similarly sized companies in positive ratings from both women and minorities. Mavenlink's company culture is also rated an A+ on Comparably, and the organization has been frequently recognized for its positive workplace environment.

"At Mavenlink, we believe our employees are the secret to our success," said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder, Mavenlink. "The Comparably awards are a reflection of the environment we've created, built on transparency and trust. We take pride in fostering an inclusive, collaborative company culture, promoting employee health and well-being, and investing in the success of our team, individually and collectively.”

The Comparably Awards were just three of the many accolades Mavenlink has earned this year for its company culture. Battery Ventures rated Mavenlink one of the 25 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work for during the pandemic. The company also earned recognition with a Stevie International Business Award for the Most Valuable Corporate Response for COVID, employee compensation, and additional Best Places to Work awards.

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the first solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

