Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Clinical Trial Analysis Report 2020

Major prominent players operating in the NHL therapeutics clinical trial analysis are Corvus Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Janssen, Roche, ADC Therapeutics, Evive Biotech, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Kite Pharma, and many others.





DelveInsight’s “Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Report 2020” highlights the details on the disease overview, NHL pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the vital pipeline therapies. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline landscape report also highlights the unmet needs concerning the development of the disease. Additionally, the report proffers a detailed description of the drug including mechanism of action (MoA), clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising of the technology, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Highlights

More than 142+ Key Companies are involved in developing therapies for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The pipeline is robust with the emergence of numerous therapies.

Key Companies are involved in developing therapies for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The pipeline is robust with the emergence of numerous therapies. In March 2013, Eli Lilly and Company initiated a trial titled “ Phase 2 Study of a CDK4/6 Inhibitor for Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma ”. The trial is currently in active not recruiting and is expected to be completed in April 2021.

”. The trial is currently in active not recruiting and is expected to be completed in April 2021. Eli Lilly and Company’s Abemaciclib is in the phase II stage of development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

is in the stage of development for the treatment of Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Eli Lilly and Company initiated a trial in October 2016, titled “ An Open-Label, Phase 1a/1b Study of Ramucirumab in Combination With Other Targeted Agents in Advanced Cancers ” and got completed in January 2019. The trial results concluded that the combination of ramucirumab 8 mg/kg every 2 weeks plus merestinib 80 mg QD is tolerable and may provide clinical benefit in biomarker‐unselected, heavily pretreated patients with mCRC.

” and got completed in January 2019. The trial results concluded that the combination of ramucirumab 8 mg/kg every 2 weeks plus merestinib 80 mg QD is tolerable and may provide clinical benefit in biomarker‐unselected, heavily pretreated patients with mCRC. In September 2020, ADC Therapeutics initiated a study titled “ A Phase 3 Randomized Study of Loncastuximab Tesirine Combined with Rituximab Versus Immunochemotherapy in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) ” with NCT no. NCT04384484. The study is expected to be completed in December 2024.

initiated a study titled “ ” with NCT no. NCT04384484. The study is expected to be completed in December 2024. ADC Therapeutics, in November 2020, announced that the FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca) for the relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treatment and granted priority review status.





Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) is a cancer of the lymphatic system. It occurs when tumors develop from the lymphocytes. There are more than thirty Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma types, classified based on the type of lymphocyte involved: B lymphocytes (B cells) or T lymphocytes (T cells).





Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma symptoms may include abdominal pain or swelling, chest pain, coughing, difficulty breathing, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.





Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma available treatment options are Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Drugs, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, High-Dose Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant, depending on the type and stage of the lymphoma and other factors.





Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics

Loncastuximab tesirine by ADC Therapeutics



Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanised monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin.

Lonca, the lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treatment. Lonca is also being evaluated in LOTIS 3, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma, and LOTIS 5, a Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.







Abemaciclib by Eli Lilly and Company

Abemaciclib is an orally available cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that targets the CDK4 (cyclin D1) and CDK6 (cyclin D3) cell cycle pathway, with potential antineoplastic activity. Abemaciclib inhibits explicitly CDK4 and 6, thereby inhibiting retinoblastoma (Rb) protein phosphorylation in early G1. The drug is in phase II stage of development for the Mantle Cell Lymphoma treatment.

For further information on the product profiles, access here for a detailed NHL Pipeline Landscape report







Scope of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Global Prominent Players : ADC Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp., Mesoblast, Genmab, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Karyopharm Therapeutics, AB Science, Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, IO Biotech, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Chongqing Precision Biotech, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Tokalas, Arvinas, MorphoSys AG, Shanghai Genechem, Guiguidan Biomedicine (Zhongshan), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Evive Biotech, Kite Pharma, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Epizyme, Nordic Nanovector, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Timmune Biotech, Forty Seven, Acerta Pharma, BioInvent International, Adagene, Juventas Cell Therapy, SystImmune, Molecular Templates, Apollomics, MEI Pharma and many others.

Development Stage

Product Type

Route of Administration

Molecule Type

MOA Type

Targets Type

Key coverage of developmental activities , covering technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.

, covering technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons, if available, across Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma domain.

Key Questions Answered in NHL Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of NHL?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are being developed by each company for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma?

How many are Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma emerging therapies in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and their reasons?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the NHL treatment?

What are the latest novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and their status?

What are the outcomes of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma?

Table of Contents

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Report Introduction Executive Summary of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Overview Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Assessment Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics 6.1. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Registered) 6.2. Loncastuximab tesirine - ADC Therapeutics Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Obinutuzumab: Roche Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. Devimistat - Rafael Pharmaceuticals Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. CPI 818 : Corvus Pharmaceuticals Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Inactive Products Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Key Companies Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Key Products Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Unmet Needs Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers Hunter Syndrome- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Analyst Views Appendix

