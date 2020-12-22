Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Finance Veteran Peter N. Christos to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc . (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, announces the addition of Peter N. Christos as an Advisory Board member. Mr. Christos is a Wall Street Corporate Finance veteran who brings several decades of experience working with start-up and early-stage companies. Mr. Christos is adept at financing early-stage growth companies and has developed hands-on experience across many industry sectors of the economy.



“Pete Christos will be a valuable addition to our Advisory Board. He will have a birds-eye view, primarily advising on corporate strategy, corporate finance and corporate development,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett. “Having lived and worked in Manhattan, New York, for over 30 years, he brings a unique real-life Wall Street perspective to the Company. We are delighted to welcome Pete to our Advisory Board, and I look forward to working with him.”

“Innovative is developing a unique business model and is building a digital payment solution in an effort to help those customers that do not necessarily have access to typical financial services that most of us take for granted,” stated Mr. Christos, Executive Chairman of Abacos Ventures. “I’m excited to be joining the Advisory Board, and just as excited to see the Company move forward in developing, licensing, and partnering with other exciting technology centric companies to build and deploy an extremely user-friendly technology ecosystem with the unbanked, and underbanked, consumers in mind.”

Mr. Christos continued, “This ecosystem should assist those who need it the most, while attempting to drive out the vultures that prey upon them. When you get to the heart of it, millions of good people are desperate to get access to better and cheaper financial systems to help them with small but extraordinarily important real-life issues every day. The Company is working to solve this problem through technology that will drive down the costs for millions of consumers, while driving its enterprise value through true economies-of-scale. I look forward to working with the Company’s growing management team, and other members of the Advisory Board.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative”) strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. ( investor . ipsipay. com )

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Christos as the Company seeks to accelerate its business development and evolve. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectation include, among others, our ability to position the Company for future profitability, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor inquiries please call (818) 864-4004 or email: info@ipsipay.com