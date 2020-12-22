Marathon Gold Reports Trenching and Drilling Results from Narrows Prospect, Valentine Gold Project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report prospecting and drilling results from recent exploration at the Valentine Gold Project, central Newfoundland (the “Project”). These latest results represent fire assay data from six grab samples collected from trenches and fourteen drill holes located at the Narrows Prospect, a new greenfield area of exploration located approximately 2 kilometres northeast of the Project’s Marathon Deposit (Figure 1).



As part of the 2020 exploration program at the Valentine Gold Project, 250 metres of exploration trenching was completed in the Narrows area based on encouraging surface prospecting that had been conducted in previous field seasons. The trenching was located within quartz-eye porphyry hanging wall rocks adjacent to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone and revealed the style of Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite (“QTP”) veining with visible gold that is characteristic of the Project. Five QTP samples taken from the trenches returned anomalous fire assay gold values, and one sample from a nearby outcrop of QTP veining returned a fire assay value of 453.32 g/t gold. Grab sample results are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Grab Samples, Narrows Prospect

Sample Section Sample Type Vein Mineralization Gold g/t 949751 19000 Trench Qtz-trml-py 3.20 949752 19010 Trench Qtz-trml-py 0.01 949753 19000 Trench Qtz-trml-py 0.65 949754 18990 Trench Qtz-trml-py 0.02 949755 19130 Outcrop Qtz-trml-py 453.32 949756 19300 Trench Qtz-trml-calc-py 2.19

An initial reconnaissance drill program of 2,260 metres in fourteen drill holes was subsequently undertaken to locate the shear zone contact in the area and to explore for additional QTP-Au mineralization at depth. This drilling returned sporadic intervals of QTP-Au veining, with ten of fourteen holes returning intercepts with fire assay gold values characterized as “significant” (averaging greater than 0.7 g/t Au). These are summarized in Table 2.

Matt Manson, President & CEO commented: “These latest results from the Valentine Gold Project relate to the grassroots component of our 2020 exploration program. The Narrows area, located northeast of the Marathon Deposit, had been identified from surface prospecting in the past, and is one of several locations within a 20km long interval of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone that we had identified for further work. Today’s results confirm the presence of gold bearing quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veining in the hanging wall rocks of the Narrows, and merit follow-up. While we do not yet see the tightly stacked, “Main Zone” type mineralization developed at the Marathon and Leprechaun Deposits, and at the new Berry Zone, the Narrows results demonstrate the considerable extent of the gold-mineralizing system at Valentine. Our 2021 exploration program will include additional test programs in greenfield areas outside of the currently delineated mineral deposits.”

Mr. Manson continued: “Upcoming results that remain to be released from our 2020 exploration program include assays from 9,155 metres of drilling in forty-five holes from the 1.5km long Berry Zone. These results are expected to be released in batches through the end of January 2021. A first mineral resource estimate for Berry is expected towards the end of Q1 2021.”

Figure 1: Location Map, Valentine Gold Project

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd2dc90-ea49-4e20-8123-f4268f785daa

Table 2: Significant Assay Intervals, Narrows Prospect, Valentine Gold Project



DDH Section Az Dip From To Core Length (m) True Thickness (m) Gold g/t Gold g/t (cut) NR-20-002 19100 163 -45 185 186 1 0.7 6.59 230 231 1 0.7 2.40 244 245 1 0.7 1.09 262 263 1 0.7 2.16 NR-20-003 19190 164 -45 123 124 1 0.7 0.75 202 204 2 1.4 1.00 NR-20-004 19070 163 -44 47 48 1 0.7 2.58 NR-20-008 18930 163 -44 89 90 1 0.7 0.73 NR-20-009 18870 162 -45 64 65 1 0.7 2.27 112 116 4 2.8 1.41 NR-20-010 19190 343 -80 64 65 1 0.9 2.10 98 100 2 1.8 0.87 104 105 1 0.9 1.03 194 196 2 1.8 0.85 208 209 1 0.9 2.17 NR-20-011 19280 343 -80 37 38 1 0.9 0.82 55 56 1 0.9 0.92 63 64 1 0.9 5.98 88 91 3 2.7 2.15 147 149 2 1.8 2.63 164 165 1 0.9 0.71 167 168 1 0.9 0.91 178 181 3 2.7 3.46 NR-20-012 19370 345 -79 39 44 5 4.5 2.24 73 74 1 0.9 1.25 NR-20-013 19470 345 -70 114 117 3 2.6 1.66 NR-20-014 19510 135 -44 73 79 6 4.2 0.82 112 114 2 1.4 0.78

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

1. “Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study mine plan (see technical report dated April 21, 2020). Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. 2. Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au. 3. No significant assays were returned in drill holes NR-20-001, 005, 006 and 007

Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked QTP-Au veins. At the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits, as well as at the new Berry Zone, these QTP-Au veins form densely stacked and northwest plunging Main Zone envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging wall (northwest) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend northeast-southwest within the hanging wall, parallel to the shear zone. Exploration drilling is generally undertaken in two orientations: down steeply towards the northwest at a high angle to the individual veins and down-plunge of the Main Zone stacking, or obliquely towards the southeast sub-parallel to the individual veins and across the strike of Main Zone mineralization.

The drill results released today are derived from fourteen drill holes located within the Narrows Prospect between sections 18870E and 19510E. As an initial reconnaissance drill program in this area, ten holes were located within hanging wall rocks and oriented to the southeast to first locate the footwall contact at the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (NR-20-001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009 and 014; Figure 2). Once located, four drill holes were positioned north of the contact to drill steeply down to the northwest, testing for Main Zone type stacked QTP-Au mineralization (NR-20-010, 011, 012 and 013).

Ten of fourteen drill holes returned “significant” drill intersections of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 2). An additional two drill holes, NR-20-006 and 007, returned intersections with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project. No economic mineralization was encountered in drill holes NR-20-001 and 005.

Fire assay gold values for selected grab samples recovered during prospecting in the Narrows area between 2014 and 2016 are illustrated in Figure 2 and summarized in Table 3.

Figure 2: Location of Narrows Grab Samples, Exploration Trenches and Drill Hole Collars NR-20-001 to 014

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5cd7b97-2d00-48db-adb4-cd52c468452d

Table 3: Historical Grab Samples, Narrows Prospect



Sample Year Section Sample Type Vein Mineralization Gold g/t 135734 2015 18900 Float, Angular Qtz-trml-py 4.23 135090 2014 18930 Float, Sub-Angular Qtz-trml-py 47.27 135624 2015 18960 Float, Angular Qtz-trml-py 4.89 135974 2016 18990 Float, Angular Qtz-trml-py 25.61 135298 2014 19000 Float, Angular Qtz-trml-py 37.11 135085 2014 19110 Outcrop Qtz 1.05 135032 2014 19140 Subcrop Qtz-trml-py 1.38 135087 2014 19040 Float, Angular Qtz-trml-py 27.74 135205 2014 19010 Float, Angular Qtz-trml-py 1.06 135471 2015 18770 Float, Sub-Rounded Qtz-trml 1.57

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Project Manager for exploration at the Valentine Gold Project. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corporation. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

Acknowledgments

Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a twelve-year mine life with a 36% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.3 Moz (26.3 Mt at 1.52 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.6 Moz (14.8 Mt at 1.23 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.9 Moz (31.7 Mt at 1.86 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.19 Moz (23.2 Mt at 1.60 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 0.96 Moz (16.77 Mt at 1.78 g/t Au). Please see the Technical Report dated April 21, 2020 for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

