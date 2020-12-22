New home market in the GTA continues recent trends in November

It was another strong month for sales of new single-family homes with 1,914 units sold. This was up 68 per cent from last November and 58 per cent above the 10-year average.

It was another strong month for sales of new single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses), with 1,914 units sold, according to Altus Group*, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence. This was up 68 per cent from last November and 58 per cent above the 10-year average.

Condominium apartments, including units in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, accounted for 1,836 new home sales, down 49 per cent from November 2019 and 32 per cent below the 10-year average.

“While single-family sales continued to see strong demand, we saw fewer than typical new condominium apartment openings in November, which resulted in lower overall sales for the month,” said Ryan Wyse, Altus Group’s Manager, Analytics, Data Solutions. “The pandemic has disrupted the usual seasonality in the market and we are likely seeing builders take a wait-and-see approach with respect to future launches, with an eye on the spring market.”

With few new projects opening in November, total new home remaining inventory dipped from the previous month to 14,697 units. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction, and in completed buildings.

The benchmark price for new condominium apartments in November was $1,003,801, which was up 17.9 per cent over the last 12 months, and the benchmark price for new single-family homes was $1,267,248, which was up 15.8 per cent over the last 12 months.

“It was a busy summer and fall in the GTA new home market, as the pent-up demand from our locked-down spring worked its way through the system,” said David Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “With the arrival of winter, we are entering what is typically a quiet time in the market. We are optimistic that the overall new home market in the GTA will demonstrate its strength as the region emerges from the pandemic.”

November New Home Sales by Municipality: **

November 2020 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Durham 36 290 410 737 217 51 773 507 461 Halton 448 117 90 275 117 92 723 234 182 Peel 72 390 758 191 250 64 263 640 822 Toronto 819 2,192 1,430 32 34 8 851 2,226 1,438 York 461 622 92 679 518 144 1,140 1,140 236 GTA 1,836 3,611 2,780 1,914 1,136 359 3,750 4,747 3,139

Source: Altus Group

With almost 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 269,000 jobs in the region and $30.3 billion in investment value. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

