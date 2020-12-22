Blockchain in Insurance Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Blockchain in Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report provides in depth study of “Blockchain in Insurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Blockchain in Insurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Blockchain in Insurance market. This report focused on Blockchain in Insurance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Blockchain in Insurance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
IBM
Accenture
Swisscom Blockchain
Adnovum
Vakaxa
Ardor
BitFury
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Blockchain
Public Blockchain
Consortium Blockchain
Market segment by Application, split into
Health Insurance
Car Insurance
Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain in Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain in Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Insurance Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Private Blockchain
1.4.3 Public Blockchain
1.4.4 Consortium Blockchain
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Health Insurance
1.5.3 Car Insurance
1.5.4 Life Insurance
1.5.5 Travel Insurance
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Blockchain in Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Blockchain in Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Blockchain in Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Blockchain in Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Blockchain in Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Blockchain in Insurance Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Blockchain in Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Oracle
13.1.1 Oracle Company Details
13.1.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Oracle Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 IBM Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 Accenture
13.3.1 Accenture Company Details
13.3.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Accenture Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.4 Swisscom Blockchain
13.4.1 Swisscom Blockchain Company Details
13.4.2 Swisscom Blockchain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Swisscom Blockchain Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.4.4 Swisscom Blockchain Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Swisscom Blockchain Recent Development
13.5 Adnovum
13.5.1 Adnovum Company Details
13.5.2 Adnovum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Adnovum Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.5.4 Adnovum Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Adnovum Recent Development
13.6 Vakaxa
13.6.1 Vakaxa Company Details
13.6.2 Vakaxa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Vakaxa Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.6.4 Vakaxa Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Vakaxa Recent Development
13.7 Ardor
13.7.1 Ardor Company Details
13.7.2 Ardor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Ardor Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.7.4 Ardor Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Ardor Recent Development
13.8 BitFury
13.8.1 BitFury Company Details
13.8.2 BitFury Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 BitFury Blockchain in Insurance Introduction
13.8.4 BitFury Revenue in Blockchain in Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 BitFury Recent Development
Continued….
