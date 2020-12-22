Governor Kay Ivey on Monday, December 21, 2020 joined leaders of SiO2 Materials Science and other officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a facility where the Auburn company has launched production of unique vials to be used in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Gov. Ivey also toured the facility. Learn more at: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/12/governor-ivey-joins-auburns-sio2-for-production-launch-of-covid-19-vaccine-vials/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Tours SiO2, COVID-19 Vaccine Vial Producer
December 22, 2020, 09:38 GMT
December 22, 2020, 09:38 GMT
