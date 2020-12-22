Hesselberg Selects Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization to Strengthen Profitability and Maximize Profit Margins

Leading Norwegian distributor of construction machinery selects Blue Ridge solutions to strengthen profitability, maximize margins and increase transparency

FROGNER, Norway, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a leader in supply chain planning and pricing solutions, announced today that AS Sigurd Hesselberg has selected Blue Ridge solutions to maintain and strengthen profitability, maximize profit margins, and minimize cost and capital while increasing transparency.



Founded in 1897, AS Sigurd Hesselberg has grown over more than a century from an agency company delivering to breweries around Norway to a leading distributor for construction machinery and trucks, with HQ at Frogner outside Oslo, and with branches and a service network all around the country. In 2021 Hesselberg joins the Blue Ridge customer base together with companies like Astrup, Grilstad, Isola and Mestergruppen.

“Blue Ridge provides us with one integrated solution to address all of our supply chain management, price optimization and profitability needs instead of individually siloed solutions,” said Andreas Corwin, CEO, AS Sigurd Hesselberg.

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning solutions create highly efficient inventory allocation and intelligent replenishment across all locations and channels, both downstream to customers and upstream with suppliers.

“Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Pricing Optimization solutions address the unique needs— erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality, market fluctuations, etc.—that put pressure on distributors like Hesselberg,” said Maarten Baltussen, general manager, Europe, Blue Ridge. “Connecting Demand and Supply with the influence of Pricing shows a great optimization potential for our customers.”

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions plan and manage $2.9B in Revenue sold in Europe across industries including Retail, Food, Wine & Spirits and Durable Goods. In 2020, customers have accepted 99 percent of the planning recommendations provided by Blue Ridge SCP solutions, enabling them to maintain an overall 95 percent in-stock rate. This accuracy empowers Blue Ridge customers to consistently deliver a 98 percent service commitment to their customers, in tandem with significant inventory cost reduction. In total 59 million order lines were managed in Blue Ridge SCP.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning and Price Optimization solutions empower distributors and retailers to tap into undiscovered margin through enterprise-wide inventory intelligence, automation and synchronization. Blue Ridge uniquely combines demand forecasting with pricing strategy, so that businesses can proactively understand the unpredictable and allocate the right inventory, right-priced across the entire mix, to accelerate top- and bottom-line results. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed and more assurance, so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

