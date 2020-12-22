The Best Women's Fashion And Workout Leggings: Ryderwear Brings Christmas Home Early With Their Holiday Sale

Australia-based sportswear brand, Ryderwear, offers amazing price slash on their range of workout clothes and gym leggings in celebration of Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year.

/EIN News/ -- Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryderwear has launched what has been described by many as their biggest sale ever, with the fitness brand offering a 50% discount on their leggings and other workout clothes, as well as a free mystery gift. The deal is in line with the company's goal of helping as many people in different parts of the world to stay fit, happy, and healthy without necessarily sacrificing their fashion instinct. Through their partnership with third party logistic providers in the US and UK, Ryderwear is committed to delivering their products without delay during the festive season.

Overview Of The Global Gym Leggings And Sportswear Market

The global sportswear market has evolved over the years, thanks to the emergence of several brands and their unique designs and products to meet customers' diverse needs worldwide. According to a report published on Grand View Research, a leading California-based research company, the market size was estimated at over USD 239 billion in 2018. The report also revealed that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2025. Several factors have been attributed as drivers of the growth, increasing awareness about the health benefits of fitness activities, including jogging, aerobics, and running, leading the way.

Factors such as the rising incidence of work-related health issues, as well as worldwide lockdowns, have also pushed more people to participate in sport and fitness activities, ultimately increasing the demand for workout clothing. Brands such as Ryderwear have been part of that market's growth, especially in the area of fashionable activewear and workout clothing.

Ryderwear's Collection of Seamless Leggings

Ryderwear currently offers a wide range of workout wear for all categories of fitness enthusiasts, including gym junkies, athletes, and bodybuilders. Over the years, the brand has demonstrated their commitment to providing the best possible shopping experience to customers. The recently launched sale for the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year periods is a further testament to this customer centric approach.

Reputed for offering the best women's fashion and workout leggings, Ryderwear has combined quality with its own modern style, a feature that has helped it stand out from other brands in the market. The leggings range includes seamless leggings and high waisted leggings, all designed to offer comfort and optimal functionality.

The 50% sitewide holiday sale on all products from their seamless leggings to other gym clothes, along with a number of afterpay solutions will make Ryderwear even more affordable. The sale can be described as an ideal gift for the Holidays, allowing more people to end the tumultuous 2020 on a healthy note while entering 2021 in top shape. The discount will ensure that more fitness enthusiasts – men and women, enjoy the game-changing solutions from Ryderwear.

Ryderwear’s famed leggings collection focuses on what matters – quality, fit and fabric that can withstand the toughest gym and squat routines. The leggings and bottoms market is highly competitive and with customers’ demands only increasing giving the increased choice, leading brands like Ryderwear have been forced to come to the party with new and improved designs.

As a result of their commitment, leading personal trainers, bodybuilding and fitness influencer are wearing and promoting Ryderwear to their audience. Check out these testimonials on their Youtube Channel here, https://www.youtube.com/c/RyderwearTV/.



Ryderwear Delivers Leggings For Tall Women

The comprehensiveness of each product's design from Ryderwear is second-to-none, taking care of the everyday worries of athletes during their workout sessions. The idea to venture into making women's leggings was inspired by the futile search of the Ryderwear team for durable products that prevent sweat build-up. Consequently, the brand decided to roll out their range of premium workout and activewear gym tights that uniquely combine function, fit, and fashion.

The fashion-forward products that include leggings for tall women and other categories of customers are made from elastane and nylon, making them suitable for any fitness activity. The versatile leggings are also ideal for lounging around the house, coming in different colors, such as black leggings, and styles, to meet women's diverse needs.

Male Workout Wear Collections From Ryderwear

In addition to providing outstanding products for female fitness lovers, Ryderwear also caters to the needs of men, offering tanks, singlet and stringers, sweaters, and hoodies, as well as shorts. Other categories of male products from Ryderwear are shoes, gym pants, tops, and gym accessories. The male collections from Ryderwear include Flex, Focus, Base, Combat, Camo, Essentials, Duty, Block, and Evo.

For more information about the Holiday season sale and the range of products on offer from Ryderwear, visit - https://www.ryderwear.com/.

About Ryderwear

Ryderwear is an Australia-based gym and workout wear brand with a global presence. In 2020, the company partnered with third-party logistics companies in the UK and US to ensure prompt delivery to its ever growing customer base.



Media Contact:

Ryderwear

Caitlin Pegoli

caitlin@ryderwear.com.au

Adelaide Australia







This news has been published for the above source. Ryderwear [ID=15818]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment