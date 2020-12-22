Leading Rehabilitation Robotic Innovator, Fourier Intelligence, launches the LineMotus™ targeting Telerehabilitation
LineMotus™ in action, Clockwise: Shoulder Abduction and Adduction, Shoulder Internal and External Rotation, Elbow Flexion and Extension (Single or Bilateral), and Bilateral Shoulder Flexion (with Elbow Flexion/Extension)
Fourier Intelligence has announced the launch of an entry-level linear motion training robotic device that targets home-based therapy and Telerehabilitation.
The new collaborative entry-level linear motion training rehabilitation robotic device, LineMotus™, provides the possibility for home-based therapy, geriatric rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation.””SINGAPORE, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence has been an established producer of high-quality rehabilitation robots. The newly announced entry-level linear motion training robotic device, LineMotus™, is the first machine of its kind, that targets home-based therapy, geriatric rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation
The LineMotus™ continues Fourier Intelligence’s “Less is more” design philosophy. The highly compact and portable device is easy to install and allows therapy to be conducted within minutes. The deceivingly simplified User Interface (UI) is intuitive yet offers an extensive range of rehabilitation treatments. The gamification of functional training provides users with multi-sensory interactive visual-audio feedback. This creates an immersive and motivating therapy experience that promotes positive clinical participation and recovery.
LineMotus™ is highly collaborative - multiple units of LineMotus™ can be combined to achieve GroupTherapy™ training, such as shoulder joint adduction and abduction, elbow joint flexion and extension, and pushing-pulling motion. Setting up two units also allows Bilateral rehabilitation exercises.
“Fourier Intelligence has been carefully developing its new collaborative entry-level linear motion training rehabilitation robotic device,” explained Zen Koh, co-founder and Group Deputy CEO of Fourier Intelligence, “which is currently non-existing in the market. LineMotus™ is an impressively versatile device that provides the possibility for advanced home-based therapy, geriatric rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation.”
The new robot launches mark the beginning of a new era for Fourier Intelligence as the company accelerates towards its vision of “Robotic for All”, by providing affordable, high-quality, clinically relevant rehabilitation robotic device.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into the development of exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
email us here
LineMotus™ in GroupTherapy™ Environment: RehabHub™