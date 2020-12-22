Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the 1700 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects took property from the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/SiwVwSUzRcU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

