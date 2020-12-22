Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 500 Block of 19th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the 500 block of 19th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:58 pm, the suspect forcibly entered a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect began grabbing the victim’s property. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries. Through the detectives’ investigation, it was learned that the suspect was known to the victim.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, 30 year-old Triston Williams, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Burglary One.

