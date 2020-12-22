Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1400 Block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in the 1400 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:25 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, December 19, 2020, 35 year-old Abdul Muhammad, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

