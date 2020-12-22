Global Liquid Lipstick Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Lipstick Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Summary: –

A new market study, titled “COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Lipstick Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overviwe:-

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

The global Liquid Lipstick market was worth US$ 12.6 Billion in 2018. Lipstick is a cosmetic product that is used to color the lips and contains oils, pigments, waxes and emollients. It is widely used for enhancing the texture of lips and providing a radiant look to the overall facial appearance. It is manufactured in a multi-stage process that begins with melting and mixing various ingredients, shaping them into tubular molds and then packaging the final product. Nowadays, lipsticks are also being enriched with vitamin E, glycerin and coconut oil to maintain healthy lips. They also act as a lip balm that provides both hydration and color to the lips. They are often worn by both men and women and are among the most commonly used makeup products across the globe.

Growing urbanization coupled with increasing working women base across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The demand for lipsticks has grown substantially among women owing to their escalating purchasing power along with the growing consciousness about physical appearance. Furthermore, e-commerce platforms have brought massive changes to the beauty industry by providing consumers with a well-designed and immersive shopping experience. Attractive price concession along with easy accessibility offered by online retailers has also resulted in increasing product demand. Additionally, aggressive promotional activities by leading brands and established manufacturers on popular social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram are also contributing to burgeoning product demand. Moreover, owing to growing health-consciousness, consumers are increasingly opting for organic and lead-free lipsticks. Other factors such as product premiumization along with the introduction of lipsticks with customizable shades and personalized applicators are also fueling the market growth further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2021.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include L’Oreal (France), PG (US), Estee Lauder (US), Relvon (US), LVMH (France), Shiseido (Japan), Chanel (France), ROHTO (Japan), Beiersdorf (Germany), DHC (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Avon (US), Jahwa (Korea), JALA (China), etc.

Based on the Type:

Matte

Shimmer

Gloss

Lip Stain

Sheer

Other

Based on the Application:

Under 18

18-30

30-40

40-50

Above 50

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Liquid Lipstick market in 2021?

What are the key factors driving the global Liquid Lipstick market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Liquid Lipstick market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Liquid Lipstick market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Liquid Lipstick market space?

What are the Liquid Lipstick market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Liquid Lipstick market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Liquid Lipstick market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Liquid Lipstick market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Liquid Lipstick market?

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1.1 Research Scope

2 Global Liquid Lipstick Quarterly Market Size Analysis

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Liquid Lipstick Segments, By Type

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Liquid Lipstick Segments, By Application

6 Geographic Analysis

7 Company Profiles

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

Continued………

